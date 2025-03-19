Sunita Williams return: Rajnath Singh says ‘India’s daughter, crew have rewritten history…’

Sunita Williams return: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has posted on social media applauding Sunita Williams' time in space as historic.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh wrote: “Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space. (sic)”

“Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe. Her safe return is a moment of celebration for space enthusiasts and the entire world. Her courage and achievements make us all proud,” he added.

“Congratulations and a big thank you to all stakeholders for bringing them back safely on earth,” Rajnath Singh said.

Sunita Williams returns to Earth after 9 months Stuck in space no more, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday, hitching a different ride home to close out a saga that began with a bungled test flight more than nine months ago.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico in the early evening, just hours after departing the International Space Station. Splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, bringing their unplanned odyssey to an end.

Wilmore and Williams ended up spending 286 days in space — 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched. They circled Earth 4,576 times and travelled 121 million miles (195 million kilometres) by the time of splashdown.

Both retired Navy captains, Wilmore and Williams stressed they didn't mind spending more time in space — a prolonged deployment reminiscent of their military days. But they acknowledged it was tough on their families.

While the world was thankful for the NASA astronauts return, the White House on Tuesday (local time) highlighted how US President Donald Trump prioritised the return of stranded NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The White House stated that the astronauts safely returned in the Gulf of America, crediting Elon Musk for their safe return.