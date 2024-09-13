Sunita Williams to take part in Earth-to-space call today: Watch NASA LIVE here

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will go LIVE from the International Space Station on Friday, September. Check details here.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will take part in a live Question and Answer session from the International Space Station (ISS) around 11:45 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, September 13.

"The pair will participate in a news conference aboard the International Space Station in low Earth orbit," said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Where to watch NASA LIVE? NASA said the coverage of the event will stream on NASA+, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Tap here to learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunita Williams still in space Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who rode on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 2024, are currently on an extended mission in space. They are presently spending extra time on the International Space Station, awaiting their return on a SpaceX Dragon craft in February 2025.

Starliner successfully returned to Earth, with its crew, on September 7. It landed in New Mexico around 9:30 am (IST) on Saturday. A NASA official from Mission Control Houston had said the Starliner has “returned safely", adding that “Starliner has once again proven herself a safe ride, to and from space."

NASA had decided to bring Starliner back home "uncrewed", keeping in view the safety of the two astronauts. Meanwhile, the Starliner astronauts will remain on the space station as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew

Starliner's delayed mission During Starliner flight towards the space station in June, NASA had detected technical issues with the Boeing spacecraft, prompting a delay in its return to Earth.

The spacecraft was scheduled to return by mid-June. But the eight-day journey extended to eight months as the astronauts, who are still in space, will return in February 2025, along with the Crew 9 mission crew.

Boeing conducted numerous thruster tests in space and on the ground over the summer, and was convinced its spacecraft could safely bring Wilmore and Williams home. But NASA disagreed and opted for SpaceX.