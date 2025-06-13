Sunjay Kapur net worth: Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband dies at 53— a look at auto industry billionaire's career, wealth

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and Indian-born billionaire Sunjay Kapur breathed his last after reportedly suffering a heart attack in London. Kapur, who was a US citizen, joined the ranks of the World’s Billionaires in 2022.

As per Forbes, Sunjay Kapur's net worth at the time of his death was $1.2 billion ( ₹10,300 crore).

Reports suggest the 53-year-old billionaire accidentally swallowed a bee during a polo match in England, which might have triggered a heart attack.

Sunjay Kapur and Sona Comstar Sunjay Kapur served as the chairman of auto components manufacturer Sona Comstar.

Headquartered in Gurugram, India, Sona Comstar operates 12 manufacturing facilities and employs over 5,000 people across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US.

Riding the global surge in electric vehicle demand, Sona Comstar reported a 12 per cent jump in revenue, reaching 35.5 billion rupees ($412 million) for the financial year ending March 2025. Notably, EV components accounted for around 36 per cent of this revenue, as per Forbes.

How Sunjay Kapur entered the automotive industry Sunjay Kapur, who had a business degree from the University of Buckingham, assumed leadership of Sona Comstar in 2015 following the death of his father, Surinder Kapur — a pioneer in India’s auto components industry and the company’s founder in 1995.

Following Sunjay Kapur's entry into Sona Comstar, the family-run enterprise evolved into a global auto parts manufacturer. As per Forbes, the name “Sona,” which means "gold" in Hindi, was inspired by his grandfather’s jewellery business.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur, a prominent figure in both business and social circles, first gained public attention in 2003 when he married Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor in a high-profile wedding. The couple, who have two children together—Samaira and Kiaan—divorced in 2016.

Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev after divorce with Karisma Kapoor.