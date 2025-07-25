Sunjay Kapur's mother seeks deferment of Sona Comstar AGM today; alleges coercion, attempts to ‘usurp family legacy’

Rani Kapur, the mother of late Sunjay Kapur, has written to the Board of Sona Comstar, seeking deferment of the Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for July 25, Friday.

In her letter, Rani Kapur alleged coercion, misuse of documents, and attempts to usurp family legacy after her son’s death, seeking a deferment of the AGM by at least two weeks.

Speaking to reporters, her lawyer Vaibhav Gaggar said, “Rani Kapur is the head of the Kapur family and head of the Sona group. While she is recovering from the death of her only son, a few events have unfolded that have created some apprehensions to Rani Kapur ji in terms of not just how the death occurred, but also in terms of the legacy.”

He alleged that that the events that followed Sunjay Kapur's death were “not normal”.

What did Rani Kapur say in her letter? Rani Kapur raised strng objections to the AGM in a letter to the shareholders of Sona Comstar, saying that it was being held amid what she described as a period of deep mourning for the family, following the sudden and suspicious death of her son, Sanjay Kapur.

She claimed that despite repeated efforts, she has not received any official explanation or documentation regarding the incident.

She alleged she was made to sign certain documents during her vulnerable state of mourning, without explanation. "The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she wrote.

She claimed that has she has since been denied access to accounts and crucial documents.

By virtue of her late husband's will, Rani Kapur is the sole beneficiary of his estate and a majority shareholder in the Sona Group.

“In her letter to shareholders of Sona Comstar, she has written that she was made to sign certain documents and pressured into certain things. There is a lot of are unfolding currently. She wants to get to the depth of the matter, and she is yet to know the exact cause of death,” Gaggar said.

He noted that Sunjay Kapur's death “did not seem to be natural at all”.

“She has her apprehensions behind how things happened. AGM is a corporate matter that the company has called for,” Gaggar said.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 in England at the age of 53. His untimely demise came following a heart attack while playing polo, with report suggesting that it got triggered when the businessman, who was also the ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, swallowed a bee.

Sunjay Kapur was the non-executive chairperson of auto component firm Sona Comstar.