Super Micro Sales Fail to Clear High Investor Expectations
Super Micro Computer Inc. reported quarterly sales that tripled from the same period last year but fell slightly short of estimates, disappointing investors who had sky-high expectations for the server maker’s business to benefit from AI-related demand.
