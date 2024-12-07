US to hold 'Super Saturday' visa today December 7 in THESE cities: here's how it will reduce visitor visa wait times

The United States Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad is opening consular operations today, December 7, to accommodate applicants requiring in-person visa interviews. Notably, special Saturday interview days were also held in January this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a notification by the US Embassy, it said, “ This fourth “Super Saturday" is an innovative way to keep pace with the growing demand for travel between the United States and India."

The Embasy said that these additional interview days are just one component of a multi-pronged initiative to address the burgeoning demand in India for travel to the United States: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. The Department of State has implemented remote processing of interview waiver cases for applicants with previous U.S. visas.

2. The Department of State is also increasing the number of consular officers permanently assigned to the Embassy and Consulates.

What is the current waiting time for a visitor visa? According to the official website, the wait times for B1/B2 visa interviews are as follows: 430 days in Mumbai, 499 days in Chennai, 435 days in Delhi, 444 days in Kolkata, and 435 days in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the initiative, Mark McGovern, Consul General at the U.S. Embassy New Delhi said, “This year, we’ve already processed more than one million visas across India, and we are so excited to be here for the fourth ‘Super Saturday.’ But our work isn’t just about the numbers; each visa means a family reunified, a business deal made, a new educational experience, or a tourist visiting America for the first time."