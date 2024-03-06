Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024
Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California, Associated Press has reported on 6 March. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, romped coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.