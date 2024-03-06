Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 10:11:23
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.55 -0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.15 -1.78%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,110.30 2.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,612.60 -0.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,017.70 -0.42%
Business News/ News / Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024
BackBack

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024

Livemint

Joe Biden emerges victorious in California's Democratic presidential primary

Super Tuesday: Biden vs Trump hits a critical turnPremium
Super Tuesday: Biden vs Trump hits a critical turn

Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California, Associated Press has reported on 6 March. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, romped coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Also Read: Super Tuesday: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Tennessee. Check all wins here

The only contest Biden lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by previously unknown candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App