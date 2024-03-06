Hello User
Business News/ News / Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024

Livemint

  • Joe Biden emerges victorious in California's Democratic presidential primary

Super Tuesday: Biden vs Trump hits a critical turn

Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California, Associated Press has reported on 6 March. President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, romped coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Also Read: Super Tuesday: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in Tennessee. Check all wins here

The only contest Biden lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by previously unknown candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.

