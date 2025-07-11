Superman movie audience reaction: James Gunn's superhero film leaves Internet in splits, ‘Tossed around like a ragdoll’

The most awaited Hollywood movie “Superman” hit the big screen on July 11. The superhero film, is making waves online and a flurry of reactions have flooded on social media. Based on the character from DC Comics, it is the second reboot of the Superman film series. James Gunn helmed film, produced by DC Studios, features David Corenswet as the lead hero.

Superman movie cast The star cast features Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced in pivotal roles. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹63 lakh at the India box office on its opening day until 12:10 PM.

Watch Superman trailer here:

Social media reaction A user wrote, “I noticed that the fictional baseball team from Superman are called the Meteors, I wonder if the Metropolis Meteors would be pretty big rivals to the Houston Astros.”

Another user remarked, “I’m not even joking when I say that this film had me emotional so many times while watching, and allowed me to feel like I was 5 years old and experiencing Superman for the first time all over again.”

A third comment read, “Just watched the new Superman movie. It was vey fun and enjoyable. Great? nah. it still has some issues, like pacing and story. Not terrible but too stuffed.” He added, “This new superman… is not very stoic and serious.”

A fourth user stated, “It's much better than what came before with maybe the exception of 1978 Superman, but why is he beat up and losing all througout the whole movie? why is it the dog who actually delivers the final blow? mind you he's not even Kor-El's.[sic]”

A fifth user said, “Experiencing the natural good-human-being spirit that #DavidCorenswet portrays in his Superman was an absolute treat.”

A sixth user stated, “Superman gets tossed around like a ragdoll the whole movie, needs to be saved multiple times, and gets dissed by his cousin the movie wasn't good.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, gave it a 3.5 star rating and in a post on X stated, “The film is colorful, vibrant, thoroughly entertaining, and has a simple, easy-to-follow story….This Superman is clearly inspired by the actual comic books ,made with kids and families in mind.”