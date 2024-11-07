Superstars of Bharat: Unveiling Incredible Icons on HT’s brand new web series

Rising from the heart of India, The Impossible Show: The Incredible Stories of Bharat’s Superheroes, hosted by Ritesh Agarwal, will premiere at 5 PM on November 11. Catch Episode 1 featuring Manoj Bajpayee on Mint’s Youtube page.

India is witnessing an extraordinary transformation as voices from smaller towns rise to the forefront of entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports, and the arts. These leaders aren't just succeeding; they're setting new benchmarks and proving that talent, when combined with grit and vision, can surpass borders and stereotypes.

The Impossible Show: The Incredible Stories of Bharat’s Superheroes, Hindustan Times’ new marquee initiative dives into the inspiring journeys of these trailblazers, capturing their stories of resilience, ingenuity, and ambition. The video series is anchored by Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder of Oyo who came from a village in Orissa and built a global business. The series premiere features Manoj Bajpayee, Bollywood’s evergreen icon and a cult favourite who effortlessly bridges small town India with the urban milieu.

This initiative is presented by Audi, and supported by Airtel Payments Bank and BSE as associate partners. Keep a keen eye on this space as we slowly reveal the rest of our star-studded guest list.

Watch the series promo,

Real Stories, Real People: The Faces Behind the Success From bootstrapping businesses in their garages to practicing under streetlights, the stories emerging from the towns and villages of Bharat are as raw as they are inspirational. The show takes viewers on an intimate journey alongside these achievers. Agarwal, who himself epitomises the tenacity and spirit of the series, broke the mould of traditional paths by dropping out of college to establish OYO, becoming one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires in 2020. His story mirrors the countless individuals across India who, with determination and a dream, strive to change their worlds.

Capturing Moments in Their Element: A "Fly on the Wall" Perspective What makes this show truly unique is its commitment to authenticity. Each 25–30 minute episode invites viewers to experience a rare glimpse into the lives of its guests, with HT's cameras capturing moments in a raw, unfiltered format. From car rides to dinner table discussions, balcony chats to family living rooms, the show presents stories in a candid, conversational manner.

Why Watch? Beyond Inspiration, It’s a Glimpse into India’s Soul This series isn’t just about showcasing success stories; it’s about understanding the dreams that fuel India’s progress. It delves into the ambition, the struggle, and the sheer determination that characterises the emerging stars of Bharat. For young viewers, especially those from non-metropolitan areas, this show serves as a beacon, affirming that they too can dream big and achieve greatness.

Get Ready for an Immersive Experience In a format that breaks away from polished studios and pre-planned scripts, HT’s new series brings the viewer closer than ever to the essence of India’s talent. For those curious about what drives these individuals or looking to draw inspiration from those who have made it against all odds, this series is a must-watch.

