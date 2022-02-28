The demolition of realty major Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers of its Emerald Court project in Noida will be completed by May 22, Noida Authority informed the Supreme Court today. The work on the demolition has already started, it said.

The court has asked the Noida Authority and Supertech to comply with all timelines. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 17.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for "playing truant with the court".

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion with NOIDA officials", holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

It had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid ₹2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

