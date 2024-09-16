Supply fears hold wheat near 3-month highs

CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures dipped from three-month highs on Monday but were supported by concerns over crop production in Europe and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine that could impact exports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Corn and soybean futures also fell as the United States geared up for large harvests of both crops.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $5.93 a bushel by 0026 GMT after touching $5.99 on Friday, the highest since June 19.

* CBOT corn slipped 0.7% to $4.10-1/2 a bushel and soybeans fell 0.3% to $10.03 a bushel.

* Wheat prices have risen by around 13% in the last three weeks, helped in part by a weak dollar that has made U.S. farm goods cheaper for overseas buyers.

* Moscow declined to comment after Ukraine last week accused it of striking a grain vessel with a missile.

* Russia is the world's top wheat exporter and Ukraine is a major supplier. The ship attack added to doubts about Black Sea supply after adverse weather hit crops in the region.

* Strategie Grains and the U.S. Department of Agriculture again cut their forecasts for European Union soft wheat production after too-heavy rains hit some cropping regions.

* "Europe's crop could still see another 4-6 million metric tons in reductions going forward – some would say more – while the size and quality of the Russian crop could also see more downward revisions," StoneX analyst Arlan Suderman wrote in a note.

* However, the USDA also raised its estimate for global wheat ending stocks, limiting price gains, analysts said.

* In other crops, the USDA raised its forecast for U.S. corn production and yields and trimmed its projection for soybean production.

* However, the U.S. soybean crop is still expected to be the largest ever and its corn harvest the second biggest.

* The monthly U.S. soybean crush likely fell by more than 6% in August as processors idled plants for seasonal maintenance and repairs, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday.

* Speculators last week reduced short positions in CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures but are still bearish on all three.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks made a cautious start in a week that is almost certain to see the start of an easing cycle in the United States, with investors debating the size of the cut.