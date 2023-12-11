Article 370 Supreme Court verdict: The Supreme Court of India upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as constitutionally valid in its judgement on December 11. The top court further asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court, while ordering the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, upheld the central government's decision regarding the reorganisation of Ladakh as a Union Territory. Supreme Court Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul in a separate but concurring judgement said that Article 370 was meant to be temporary.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad called the top court's verdict ‘sad and unfortunate’. He claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not happy with it, however have to accept it.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he is disappointed but not disheartened. He added that the struggle will continue. He mentioned that it took the BJP decades to reach here and he is also prepared for the long haul.

In Kashmir, senior Congress leader and Maharaja Hari Singh's son Karan Singh said, "A section of people in Jammu and Kashmir who will not be happy with this judgment, my sincere advice is that they should accept the inevitable and they should accept the fact that now this has been done and the Supreme Court has upheld the action and therefore there's no point now unnecessarily hitting their head against the wall." He added, "Now my suggestion is that they should turn their energies towards fighting the next elections. That is where the people should now be motivated instead of developing any negativity."

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective."

