Supreme Court agrees to hear review plea against its own PMLA judgment2 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 07:47 PM IST
- Supreme Court agrees to hear review plea against its own PMLA judgment
Listen to this article
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a review plea against the judgment pertaining to upholding various provisions of the PMLA that had backed ED powers under the Act on Thursday, August 25. Back in July, the Supreme Court had backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saying Section 19 which deals with the power to arrest does not suffer from the "vice of arbitrariness".