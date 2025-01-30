Supreme Court bans manual scavenging, sewer cleaning in Delhi, Mumbai, 4 other metros

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29, issued directives prohibiting manual scavenging and manual sewer cleaning in six metropolitan cities, including Mumbai and Delhi. The ruling came in response to a writ petition filed by one Balram Singh, seeking the complete eradication of manual scavenging in India.

Manual scavenging and manual sewer cleaning has been banned in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. In its ruling, the Supreme Court said, "We hereby order manual sewer cleaning and manual scavenging shall be stopped in all top metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.”

The order was given by a Special Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Aravind Kumar. Also Read | How Singapore is turning sewage into ultra-clean water

The Supreme Court also expressed distress over the continued prevalence of manual scavenging as it cited a recent incident in Delhi where two individuals lost their lives while cleaning a sewer.

“A well-considered order was passed by us and look at what is happening. People are still dying. We are of the considered opinion that time has come now to pass directions,” the bench said. Also Read | The untold story of India's sewer cleaners

The Supreme Court has also instructed municipal commissioners of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to submit affidavits by February 13, detailing the timeline and measures taken to eliminate manual scavenging and sewer cleaning.