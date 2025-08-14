Actor Darshan to be arrested again as Supreme Court cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

The Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda and five others in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case on Thursday.

A Supreme Court bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan pronounced the order on an appeal filed by the Karnataka government against the High Court order.

"The order is set aside, and the bail granted to the accused is set aside," the Supreme Court said.

Why did SC cancel Darshan's bail? The Supreme Court held that the Karnataka High Court order that granted bail to the accused suffers from “perversity” and it went into witness' statement which is the prerogative of the trial court, Bar and Bench reported.

"The high court order reflects mechanical exercise of power... The grant of bail will impact the trial, and the witnesses can be influenced," the Supreme Court ruled.

The court said, "Justice Mahadevan has pronounced a very erudite judgment. It is ineffable. It conveys a message that however big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law."

"It contains a strong message that the justice delivery system at any level should ensure at any cost that rule of law is maintained. No man is above law or below it. Nor do we ask anyone's permission when we obey it," the court said.

"The need of the hour is to maintain rule of law at all times," Justice Pardiwala added," the bench added.

SC warns against 'special treatment to accused' The Supreme Court warned against providing special treatment to the accused in jail.

"The day we come to know that the accused persons are being provided 5-star treatment, the first step would be to place the superintendent into suspension along with all other officials," the bench cautioned.

Renukaswamy murder case | What happened so far Darshan Thoogudeepa is accused of torturing and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Pavithra Gowda.

The dead body of 33-year-old auto-driver Renukaswamy was found on June 9. It was alleged that he died owing to injuries sustained in an attack carried out on Darshan's instructions.

Darshan allegedly called upon his fans to accost and kidnap Renukaswamy for making derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda on social media.

Darshan was arrested on June 11 last year.

On October 30 last year, the Karnataka High Court granted him interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds.

Subsequently, it granted regular bail to Darshan, Pavithra and five other accused on December 13, 2024.