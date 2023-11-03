Supreme Court cannot become 'tareekh pe tareekh court': CJI DY Chandrachud on over 3,000 adjournment requests
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said as many as 3,688 adjournments were sought by lawyers from September to October this year.
The Supreme Court cannot be reduced to a "tareekh pe tareekh" court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Friday while expressing concerns over the increasing number of adjournment requests made by lawyers in the court. He said adjournment of cases might make citizens lose trust in the Supreme Court.