comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 03 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.3 -0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.8 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 578.15 1.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,483.55 0.45%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,319.05 -0.03%
Business News/ News / Supreme Court cannot become 'tareekh pe tareekh court': CJI DY Chandrachud on over 3,000 adjournment requests
Back Back

Supreme Court cannot become 'tareekh pe tareekh court': CJI DY Chandrachud on over 3,000 adjournment requests

 Livemint

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said as many as 3,688 adjournments were sought by lawyers from September to October this year.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Premium
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

The Supreme Court cannot be reduced to a "tareekh pe tareekh" court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said on Friday while expressing concerns over the increasing number of adjournment requests made by lawyers in the court. He said adjournment of cases might make citizens lose trust in the Supreme Court.

According to Bar and Bench, the CJI said as many as 3,688 adjournments were sought by lawyers from September to October. He said the adjournments defeats the "very purpose of expediting cases".

"Matters are mentioned for being expedited but on the other hand adjournment is sought. This cannot become a tareek pe tareek court. This defeats the trust of the citizens and thus this is our moral responsibility. This does not show a good image of our court to the country," CJI Chandrachud was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: 'These are not just physical relations’: Top statements of CJI Chandrachud in same sex marriage hearing

He further mentioned that for November 3, the Supreme Court had 178 adjournment slips. “For each miscellaneous days since October, 150 adjournment slips were there on each day," he said. 

"From September to October, 3,688 adjournment slips were circulated," he said, while adding, "This defeats the very purpose of expediting the case," he said.

The CJI said that on one hand, matters are mentioned by lawyers everyday for urgent listing but on the other, they seek adjournment when cases are listed. “From September to November 1, fifty-eight matters are mentioned everyday," he said.

CJI Chandrachud, however, noted that the period from filing of a case to listing of hearing is reducing. "We could not have achieved this without SCBA (Supreme Court Bar Association) and SCAORA (Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association)," the CJI said.

ALSO READ: ‘Even bad constitution may turn out to be good if…’, says CJI Chandrachud, hails Ambedkar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 06:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App