Supreme Court closes case against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation after women confirm ’voluntary stay’ at ashram

The Supreme Court has closed the case of illegal confinement against Isha Foundation, after two women testified they are living at the ashram voluntarily and without coercion.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published18 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Supreme Court closes case against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation after women confirm 'voluntary stay' at ashram
Supreme Court closes case against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation after women confirm ’voluntary stay’ at ashram

The Supreme Court on Friday closed proceedings in an illegal confinement against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation, after two women confirmed they were ‘voluntarily’ residing at the organisation's ashram, and were not confined.

The bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, closed the habeas corpus petition filed by the father of the two women alleging that they were being illegally confined at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre at Coimbatore.

Also Read | Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation case: SC transfers case from Madras HC to itself

While closing the matter, the Supreme Court took an exception to the Madras High Court's direction that called for a police inquiry and questioned the women. Despite the womens' statements affirming they were free to leave, the case remained within the courts.

The bench noted that both the women, aged 42 and 39 years, were ‘adults’ and no further directions were needed. “Since both of them are adults and the purpose of habeas corpus was fulfilled, no further directions were needed from the High Court,” the Supreme Court ruled, legal news agency Live Law reported.

‘Cannot file complaint to control their lives’

While hearing the matter, the top bench also interacted with the counsel for the father of the women monks. "When you have grown children who are majors, you cannot file a complaint to control their lives," CJI told him, reported Live Law.

Also Read | Isha Foundation dismisses Tamil Nadu Police’s claim of 6 missing people

The counsel submitted that the habeas corpus petition was filed when his daughter told him that she was fasting unto death. In response, CJI told him that parents have to win the confidence of their adult children instead of filing a habeas petition.

"However grave the anguish may be, she is a major. We cannot compel her to meet someone," CJI said, according to a Live Law report.

Also Read | Sadhguru’s feet photo selling online for ₹3,200 goes viral; netizens react

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Isha Foundation, submitted that even as per the status report filed by the Tamil Nadu police, the two women monks are voluntarily staying there. The two women had also told the Madras High Court, that they were staying at the Ashram of their own accord. Given such a situation, Rohtagi argued that the Madras High Court should have closed the habeas corpus petition instead of directing a police enquiry.

Catch latest updates here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsSupreme Court closes case against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation after women confirm ’voluntary stay’ at ashram

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    550.00
    01:46 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    21.2 (4.01%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.85
    01:46 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    3.5 (2.3%)

    Tata Power share price

    455.45
    01:46 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    5.4 (1.2%)

    Tata Motors share price

    913.00
    01:46 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    21.3 (2.39%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    988.10
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    57.8 (6.21%)

    Anand Rathi Wealth share price

    4,271.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    198.8 (4.88%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    231.65
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.55 (2.91%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,968.00
    01:31 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    29.1 (1.5%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    658.20
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -63.15 (-8.75%)

    LTI Mindtree share price

    5,983.60
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -417.9 (-6.53%)

    Infosys share price

    1,877.50
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -92 (-4.67%)

    P&G Hygiene & Health Care share price

    15,894.25
    01:32 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -691.45 (-4.17%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,627.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    386.65 (9.12%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,988.00
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    197.2 (7.07%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,194.35
    01:30 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    69.85 (6.21%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    988.10
    01:33 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    57.8 (6.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.