All in the family: Women, scheduled castes, tribes, OBCs a small fraction of Supreme Court judges; 6% relatives

The SC data that was disclosed a week before the retirement of Khanna showed that about 6% of the judges nominated for these roles were related to other judges.



Some of the judges nominated by the Supreme Court Collegium are yet to be formally appointed by the central government.



“The Supreme Court of India has placed the complete process of appointments to the High Courts and Supreme Court including the role assigned to the High Court Collegium, the role and inputs received from the State Governments, Government of India, and consideration by the Supreme Court Collegium, on its website for knowledge and awareness of the public,” a Supreme Court press release dated 5 May said.



The apex court’s collegium has, on multiple occasions, nominated candidates belonging to minorities or marginalized communities to the higher judiciary. For instance, in July 2024, the collegium elevated Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, who belongs to Manipur, to the Supreme Court, saying his elevation to the top court would provide representation to India’s north-eastern region.



Additionally, chief justice-designate B.R. Gavai, who belongs to a scheduled caste, was also elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019.



The top court’s disclosure comes in the backdrop of the union cabinet approving the enumeration of castes in the upcoming Census. The union cabinet and the cabinet committee on political affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 April decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey.



The SC’s data also showed that a little over half the recommendations (52.9%) for the positions of High Court judges came from the Bar, indicating advocates-turned-judges are in a majority. Alternatively, the collegium can also recommend names of already-serving judges from district courts for the position of High Court judges.