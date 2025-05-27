Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 21 High Court judges | Check Full List

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 26 May, has recommended the transfer and repatriation of 21 judges across various High Courts in India.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court Collegium’s decision includes notable transfers such as Justice Sujoy Paul from Telangana to Calcutta High Court, Justice V Kameswar Rao from Karnataka to Delhi High Court, and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Gauhati to Calcutta High Court.

Other prominent recommendations include Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre from Bombay to Delhi, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra from Allahabad to Punjab & Haryana, and Justice Suman Shyam from Gauhati to Bombay.

Full list of HC judges and their new postings:

Judge Name Current High Court Transferred To High Court Sujoy Paul Telangana Calcutta V. Kameswar Rao Karnataka Delhi Lanusungkum Jamir Gauhati Calcutta Manash Ranjan Pathak Gauhati Orissa Nitin Wasudeo Sambre Bombay Delhi Ashwani Kumar Mishra Allahabad Punjab & Haryana Suman Shyam Gauhati Bombay Sanjeev Prakash Sharma Punjab & Haryana Rajasthan Vivek Chaudhary Allahabad Delhi Dinesh Kumar Singh Kerala Karnataka Vivek Kumar Singh Madras Madhya Pradesh Battu Devanand Madras Andhra Pradesh Om Prakash Shukla Allahabad Delhi Shree Chandrashekhar Rajasthan Bombay Sudhir Singh Punjab & Haryana Patna Anil Kshetarpal Punjab & Haryana Delhi Arun Kumar Monga Rajasthan Delhi Jayant Banerji Allahabad Karnataka C. Sumalatha Karnataka Telangana Lalitha Kanneganti Karnataka Telangana Annireddy Abhishek Reddy Patna Telangana

SC Collegium Recommends 3 HC Judges for Elevation The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

Advertisement

Also Read | Supreme Court to hear JSW Steel’s plea on Bhushan Power liquidation on Monday

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

Also Read | Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of three HC judges

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following chief justices/judge of the high courts, as judges in the Supreme Court – Justice N V Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice A S Chandurkar," said a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

Besides these three judges, the collegium has also recommended elevation of five high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna and Jharkhand.