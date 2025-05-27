Subscribe

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of 21 High Court judges | Check Full List

The Supreme Court collegium had on Monday recommended the appointments of N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar as judges of the Supreme Court, addressing three existing vacancies. 

Published27 May 2025, 07:05 PM IST
The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 26 May, has recommended the transfer and repatriation of 21 judges across various High Courts in India.

The Supreme Court Collegium’s decision includes notable transfers such as Justice Sujoy Paul from Telangana to Calcutta High Court, Justice V Kameswar Rao from Karnataka to Delhi High Court, and Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Gauhati to Calcutta High Court.

Other prominent recommendations include Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre from Bombay to Delhi, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra from Allahabad to Punjab & Haryana, and Justice Suman Shyam from Gauhati to Bombay.

Full list of HC judges and their new postings:

 

Judge NameCurrent High CourtTransferred To High Court
Sujoy PaulTelanganaCalcutta
V. Kameswar RaoKarnatakaDelhi
Lanusungkum JamirGauhatiCalcutta
Manash Ranjan PathakGauhatiOrissa
Nitin Wasudeo SambreBombayDelhi
Ashwani Kumar MishraAllahabadPunjab & Haryana
Suman ShyamGauhatiBombay
Sanjeev Prakash SharmaPunjab & HaryanaRajasthan
Vivek ChaudharyAllahabadDelhi
Dinesh Kumar SinghKeralaKarnataka
Vivek Kumar SinghMadrasMadhya Pradesh
Battu DevanandMadrasAndhra Pradesh
Om Prakash ShuklaAllahabadDelhi
Shree ChandrashekharRajasthanBombay
Sudhir SinghPunjab & HaryanaPatna
Anil KshetarpalPunjab & HaryanaDelhi
Arun Kumar MongaRajasthanDelhi
Jayant BanerjiAllahabadKarnataka
C. SumalathaKarnatakaTelangana
Lalitha KannegantiKarnatakaTelangana
Annireddy Abhishek ReddyPatnaTelangana

SC Collegium Recommends 3 HC Judges for Elevation

The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended the appointments of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the top court.

The five-member collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following chief justices/judge of the high courts, as judges in the Supreme Court – Justice N V Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice A S Chandurkar," said a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

Besides these three judges, the collegium has also recommended elevation of five high court judges as chief justices of the high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna and Jharkhand.

