Supreme Court constitutes SIT to probe affairs of Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gujarat

The Supreme Court has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by former apex court judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to carry out a thorough probe into the affairs of Vantara Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gujarat, India Today reported.

This move follows several petitions and complaints raising concerns about alleged violations of environmental, wildlife, and financial regulations.

The SIT will consist of Justice Raghavendra Chauhan, former Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand and Telangana High Courts, Hemant Nagrale, IPS, former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Anish Gupta, IRS, Additional Commissioner, Customs, according to an India Today report.

The SIT has been entrusted with examining a broad spectrum of issues concerning legal, environmental, and ethical compliance. This includes assessing adherence to the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and other zoo-related regulations, as well as international obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and associated import/export laws.

The SIT will also review the standards of animal care, including husbandry, veterinary services, welfare practices, and factors contributing to animal deaths. Additionally, environmental concerns have been raised about the site's climatic suitability and its proximity to industrial zones, which the SIT is expected to probe.

Further, the investigation will delve into serious allegations related to vanity wildlife collections, misuse of conservation and breeding programs, and the exploitation of biodiversity resources. The SIT will also evaluate the use of critical natural resources such as water, alongside examining potential irregularities in carbon credit schemes, India Today reported.

Alleged violations of wildlife trade regulations, including smuggling activities, are a key focus, as are claims of financial irregularities and money laundering. Beyond these defined areas, the SIT is also tasked with addressing any other issues that may arise from the ongoing investigation or are highlighted in the petitions.

The SIT has been granted the authority to gather information from a wide array of sources, such as petitioners, regulatory bodies, government officials, intervenors, and members of the press. It also has the discretion to broaden the scope of its investigation to any area it deems essential for submitting a comprehensive and accurate report to the Court. The Central Zoo Authority, the CITES Management Authority, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, as well as the Government of Gujarat, comprising its Forest and Police Departments will fully support the team, the report added.