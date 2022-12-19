The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to follow the quota law while recruiting the faulty. They have been directed to follow the reservation policy for admission to research degree programmes. While hearing a plea, the recruitment of faculty members at IITs as are also directed to be provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}