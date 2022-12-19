The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to follow the quota law while recruiting the faulty. They have been directed to follow the reservation policy for admission to research degree programmes. While hearing a plea, the recruitment of faculty members at IITs as are also directed to be provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.
The plea was filed by one SN Pandey, which sought direction to the Central government and the IITs to follow the reservation policy. He claimed that the guidelines are being violated. The petition was heard by a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar.
The bench said, “Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent has pointed out that now in view of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019, the reservation is provided with respect to all the Central Educational Institutions including the IITs."
"The concerned respondents are hereby directed to follow the reservation and act as per the reservations provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019," the Supreme Court bench said.
The petitioner also sought directives for creation of a mechanism for resolving harassment complaints by students/scholars related to research work and to constitute a committee of technical experts to review the performance of the existing faculty. He also sought cancellation of the appointment of non-performing faculty due to violation of reservation norms. A formulation of a transparent recruitment policy was sought by the petitioner.
The petitioner claimed that the recruitment of faculty members was not transparent at the IITs due to which non-deserving candidates were getting into the institutions.
"It is submitted that the process of taking admissions in the research program and appointment of faculty members by the respondents (IITs) are completely unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary. The respondents are not following the guidelines of reservation as per the constitutional mandate," the plea said.
"The respondents (IITs) are completely violating the reservation policies that provide for reservation to socially marginalised communities belonging to the SC (15 percent), ST (17 per cent) and OBCs (27 per cent)," the plea said.
