SC halts coercive action against owners of 10-year-old diesel, 15-year-old petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Owners of old vehicles in Delhi-NCR have received a major relief. The Supreme Court of India has ordered that no coercive action should be taken—at least for now—against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old.

Advertisement

The interim direction came on Tuesday, 12 August, from a bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria.

"Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the meantime, we direct that no coercive steps be taken against the owners on the ground that vehicles are 10 years old in respect of diesel vehicles and 15 years old in respect of petrol vehicles," PTI quoted the Supreme Court bench as saying.

Why did the Delhi government challenge the ban? The Delhi government approached the apex court to review its 2018 ruling that upheld the blanket ban on older vehicles in the Delhi- National Capital Region.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi government, argued that the ban was arbitrary—pointing out that personal vehicles must be sold after the age limit, while commercial vehicles of the same age can still run, according to Livelaw report.

Advertisement

The plea also highlighted that since 2018, stricter emission norms and better pollution monitoring systems have been implemented, potentially making the age-based rule unnecessary.

How did the ban on old diesel, petrol vehicles in Delhi-NCR start? The ban on diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR originated in 2015, when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibited the use of such vehicles to combat toxic air pollution in the national capital.

The Supreme Court later upheld this in 2018.

In January 2024, Delhi issued new guidelines for handling End-of-Life Vehicles, including a controversial plan to bar such vehicles from refuelling at petrol pumps from July 1, 2025. That decision was put on hold after public outrage.

Advertisement