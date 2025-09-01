Supreme Court dismisses plea against 20% ethanol-blended petrol, Centre says E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the rollout of 20% Ethanol-Blended Petrol (E20), which argued that consumers were not given the option to choose ethanol-free fuel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran delivered the order after the Central government opposed the plea, asserting that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers.

"Dismissed," the bench said, while dismissing the plea, according to Bar and Bench.

The Centre also questioned the credibility of the petitioner, advocate Akshay Malhotra, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

What did the petitioner argue? The petitioner claimed that vehicles made in India before April 2023 cannot use ethanol-blended petrol. Even vehicles up to two years old and compliant with BS-VI standards are incompatible with petrol containing 20% ethanol.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioner, argued that consumers should be provided with an option to select fuel other than E20.

"We have to be given an option what we want. We are not against E20, but at least let the supply persons inform that it is so. Some vehicles are not compliant with the same. Only vehicles which have come post-April 2023 can tolerate E20," the report quoted the senior advocate.

Although he acknowledged that E20 is a logical progression as a fuel upgrade, most vehicles today, he said, are not compatible with it.

"E20 is logical progression, but cars need to be made compatible along with engine calibration. Non-availability of E10 petrol for existing customers is what we are challenging. We want options. We do not want E20 to go," he added.