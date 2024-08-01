Exclude ’creamy layer’ from SC, ST reservations, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, August 1, that states must identify ‘creamy layer’ in the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and exclude them from quota benefits. The Supreme Court also ruled by a majority judgment that sub-classification within the SC and STs reservation is permissible.
“State must evolve a policy to identify creamy layer among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category and exclude them from the fold of affirmative action,” Live Law quoted Justice Gavai as saying in his judgment.
More details are being added
