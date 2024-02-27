Supreme Court Fears ‘Landmines’ in Social Media Debate Over Free Speech
The US Supreme Court struggled to find a middle ground on the application of free-speech principles to the internet, as the justices reviewed Republican-backed laws that would sharply restrict the editorial discretion of the largest social media companies.
