The Supreme Court on February 12 took a dig at freebie culture and said people were unwilling to work as they were getting free ration and money. The top court said that providing freebies leads to worklessness among people and there should be an attempt to integrate homeless persons into the mainstream society so that they’re able to contribute and work.

“Unfortunately, because of these freebies… the people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations. They are getting amounts without doing any work,” a Bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih said while hearing a petition on the right to shelter homeless persons in urban areas.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, told the court that the Union government is in the process of finalising the urban poverty alleviation mission, which would address various issues, including shelter for the urban homeless.

Better to make them a part of the mainstream

In January this year, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar flagged the need for “accepted and legal answers” to curb the announcing of “freebies” by political parties during election campaigns.

“We quite appreciate your concern for them but would it not be better to make them a part of the mainstream of society and permit them to contribute to the development of the nation,” the Bench said.

“Our proforma is on our website. It is high time it was accepted and legal answers were found but our hands are tied at the moment because the matter is sub-judice,” Kumar said in response to a question while announcing dates of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Earlier in 2013, the top court had held that freebies promised in poll manifestos vitiated the electoral process and asked the Election Commission to frame guidelines to check it in consultation of political parties.

The Supreme Court case on Wednesday concerned the right to shelter of unhoused persons in urban areas. In October 2022, the Courtdirected all states/UTs to file status reports.

Last year, it directed states/UTs of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar to furnish their winter plans and the temporary measures initiated for the urban homeless.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who represented the petitioner. highlighted a two-fold problem: the inadequacy of shelters and the condition of the shelters during the hearing.