Supreme Court forms SIT to probe MP minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, rejects apology

The Supreme Court has formed an SIT comprising three senior IPS officers, including a woman officer, who are from outside Madhya Pradesh, to probe MP minister Vijay Shah’s remarks regarding Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, ANI reported on May 19.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court slammed Cabinet Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his remarks against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Supreme Court says it is not ready to accept the apology tender by the minister.

"You are a public figure. A seasoned politician. You should weigh your words when you speak. We should display your video here… This is an important issue for the armed Forces. We need to be very responsible," said SC.

Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah purportedly termed Colonel Sofia Quereshi, the face of media briefings on Operation Sindoor, a 'sister of terrorists', during his public speech.

