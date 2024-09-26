Hello User
Business News/ News / Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in cash-for-jobs money laundering case

Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in cash-for-jobs money laundering case

Livemint

Supreme Court on Thursday, September 26, granted bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister for Transport Department V Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case.

DMK leader V Senthil Balaji faces allegations in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister for Transport Department V Senthil Balaji. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader faces allegations in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih while granting bail to the DMK leader said there has been a delay in the trial. "Bail granted but there are very onerous conditions put in the bail," ANI quoted the bench as saying.

DMK MP and Advocate NR Elango on September 26 said, “The SC granted bail to V Senthil Balaji who is incarcerated in the prison as an under-trial prisoner in an ED case for more than 15 months. The long delay which has occurred...could be there in conducting the trials in the predicate offence as well as the PMLA case," reported ANI.

NR Elango added, “The bail has been granted imposing certain conditions that he should appear before the Enforcement Directorate twice a week, he should not tamper with the witnesses and surrender his passport."

Senthil Balaji had challenged the Madras High Court order which denied him bail.

When V Senthil Balaji was serving as the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime, he was arrested in cash-for-jobs money laundering case on June 14, 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

