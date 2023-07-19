Supreme Court grants bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in case linked to post-Godhra riots2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court has granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case of alleged evidence fabrication in the 2002 post-Godhra riots.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases. Teesta Setalvad was arrested for allegedly fabricating the evidence to “frame innocent people" in the post-Godhra riots cases.
