Supreme Court highlights fake news on CJI Chandrachud advocating street protests against ‘dictatorial' govt1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Supreme Court calls out fake news falsely quoting CJI Chandrachud, advocating street protests against the ‘dictatorial’ government.
The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted fake news wherein a statement was falsely attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and circulated on social media. The quote, which has been falsely attributed to CJI Chandrachud, advocated street protests against the “dictatorial government". The post also used a file photograph of CJi Chandrachud.