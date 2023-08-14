comScore
Supreme Court highlights fake news on CJI Chandrachud advocating street protests against 'dictatorial' govt
The Supreme Court on Monday highlighted fake news wherein a statement was falsely attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and circulated on social media. The quote, which has been falsely attributed to CJI Chandrachud, advocated street protests against the “dictatorial government". The post also used a file photograph of CJi Chandrachud.

A press note issued by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Supreme Court said no such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorised any such post and termed it as “fake" and “ill-intended".

The post which has been going viral on social media showed CJI Chandrachud calling out the people to storm the streets in protest against the Central government.

The post read: “We are trying our best to save the Constitution of India, democracy of India, but your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government about their rights…this dictatorial government will scare people, threaten but you don’t have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account. I am with you."

Flagging the above post as “fake", the Supreme Court PRO said, “It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post [urging the public to protest against authorities] using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated."

“No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post," the Supreme Court PRO said. It added that appropriate action is being taken in this regard. “Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities," the post read.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 05:46 PM IST
