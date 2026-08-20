SC keeps labour protection intact in pending cases, leaves ‘industry’ definition under new code open

The Supreme Court on Thursday kept existing labour protections intact in pending disputes under the now-repealed Industrial Disputes Act, including those involving government bodies. It retained the nearly five-decade-old test for what qualifies as an ‘industry’, while leaving the definition under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, open for future cases.

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The 5:4 majority ruling, delivered by a nine-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, drew a clear line between disputes under the old and new labour regimes. While holding that the reference was maintainable, the court refused to disturb the ‘Triple Test’ laid down in the 1978 judgment to determine what makes an ‘industry’ under Section 2(j) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. Workers in pending cases will continue to be covered by the existing test, while government bodies cannot claim an automatic exemption. However, whether hospitals, universities, non-profits and welfare bodies qualify as ‘industries’ under the 2020 code remains unsettled.

The top court, however, said certain aspects of the test and the accompanying guidelines could be refined to better reflect the scope of the provision. The 1978 framework, it held, has “stood the test of time”.

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The Triple Test looks at whether an activity is organized, involves cooperation between employers and workers, and involves the production or provision of goods or services to meet human needs.

This means the 1978 test will continue to apply to pending disputes under the old Industrial Disputes Act. The court said its reformulation of certain parts of the earlier test will apply prospectively. In other words, the changes will apply to future cases, and will not reopen those already decided.

The court made clear that the 1978 Bangalore Water Supply judgment cannot automatically be used to interpret the definition under the new code. The new law will have to be interpreted separately, based on its own language and framework.

This means the judgment does not immediately settle whether organizations such as hospitals, universities, non-profit institutions or welfare bodies will qualify as ‘industries’ under the new labour code. That question remains open for future cases.

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The case of public utilities The dispute that led to the 1978 ruling involved employees of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board that had argued it was not an ‘industry’ under the Industrial Disputes Act because it was a public body providing essential services.

The Supreme Court rejected the narrow approach and gave the word ‘industry’ a wider meaning. It said an organization could fall within the definition if it carried out an organized activity involving cooperation between employers and workers to provide goods or services. The court also made it clear that making a profit was not necessary.

This broad interpretation meant that labour protections could extend beyond traditional factories and commercial businesses. Institutions such as hospitals, educational institutions, clubs and some government bodies could be covered within the definition if they met the test.

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The nine-judge bench considered whether activities carried out by the government should automatically be excluded from the definition of industry. It said a government department does not automatically fall outside the definition simply because the activity is carried out by the state. What matters is the nature of the activity and other relevant factors, it said.

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Similarly, the court said that not every activity performed by the government can automatically be treated as a sovereign function and excluded from labour law.

This means the government cannot simply argue that an activity is outside labour protection because it is performed by a government body. The nature of the particular activity will have to be examined.

The judgment, therefore, creates a distinction between past disputes under the old law and future disputes under the new code.

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Simply put, the Supreme Court has not thrown out the 1978 ruling. It has retained the basic test for pending cases, but made some changes applicable to future ones under the old law, and left the meaning of ‘industry’ under the new labour code open for another day.

About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.