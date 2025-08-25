Supreme Court instructs Samay Raina, 4 others to issue ‘unconditional apology’ for insensitive remarks on disability

Supreme Court on Monday, August 25, instructed Samay Raina and 4 other stand-up comedians to issue an ‘unconditional apology’ for insensitive remarks on disability.

In addition to Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar aka Sonali Aditya Desai tender an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels for their alleged insensitive remarks against people with disability, news agency ANI reported.

Guidelines to regulate free speech A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the Centre to establish guidelines to prevent speeches that offend or ridicule disabled persons, women, children, and senior citizens, stating that freedom of speech and expression cannot apply to commercial speech that harms the sentiments of other communities.

'Not only freedom of speech, it's commercial speech,' says SC Speaking on the issue, Justice Joymala Bagchi was quoted by Live Law saying, “Humour is well taken and is a part of life. We laugh at ourselves. But when we start laughing at others and create a breach of sensibility...on a community plane, when humour is generated, it becomes problematic.”

Also Read | Samay Raina says 40,000 tickets of India tour sold in just an hour

He further advised, “And this is what so-called influencers of today should bear in mind. They are commercialising speech. The community at large should not be utilised to hurt the sentiments of certain sections. It's not only freedom of speech, it's commercial speech.”

Accusation of ridiculing people the disabled On May 5, the Supreme Court ordered five social media influencers to appear before it or face coercive action, after a plea accused them of mocking people with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, and others with disabilities on their show.