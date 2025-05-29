Supreme Court issues notice to Delhi's Directorate of Education over fee hike in private schools

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Education and the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools regarding a plea against the Delhi High Court's orders allowing fee hikes without prior approval, amid allegations of significant fee increases by these schools.

Updated29 May 2025, 12:26 PM IST
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Education, the Delhi government, and the Action Committee for Unaided Recognised Private Schools regarding a plea challenging the order of the Delhi High Court. This order permitted private schools situated on government land to increase tuition fees without prior approval from the DOE, reported ANI.

The plea, filed by the Naya Samaj Parents Association, claims that private unaided schools in Delhi have now raised their fees significantly, often by as much as 100 per cent, and are imposing punitive measures against students.

