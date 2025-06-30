Supreme Court judge Dipankar Datta warns of ‘external forces’ hindering judicial appointments

Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta on Saturday called for stern action against “external forces” that obstruct judicial appointments, challenging the widespread belief that judges alone decide appointments under the Collegium system. The apex court judge was addressing the 'critics' of the 'Collegium System'.

Misconception About Judges Appointing Judges Addressing critics of the Collegium system at a felicitation ceremony for Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, organised by the High Court Bar Association in Nagpur, Justice Dipankar Datta said, “The notion that it is only judges appointing judges is a misconceived one.”

The Supreme Court judge highlighted delays in implementing Collegium recommendations, citing his own experience as a member of the Calcutta High Court Collegium in 2019.

“We recommended appointment of an advocate as a High Court judge but that is not yet acted upon and it’s been six years now. If judges were to appoint judges then all the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium would have been acted upon. But that doesn’t happen,” he said. “Why does it happen? No one questions that.”

Call for Transparency and Stern Action Justice Datta urged Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai to dispel misconceptions and bring more transparency to the Collegium system. “Sir, this is an appeal to you, this is high time that we dispense with the misconceived notion that judges appoint judges. Critics of the Collegium system have been vociferous, why should there be a Collegium system?” LiveLaw quoted the Supreme Court judge.

He further stressed, “Therefore, the external forces which prevent the collegium recommendations from being acted upon should be dealt with sternly and I feel that whatever proceedings are pending must be given top priority to ensure that merit, merit and only merit is considered and not the extraneous considerations.”

Reflecting on the Pre-Collegium System Justice Datta recalled the pre-Collegium era of the 1980s, pointing out how three Chief Justices of the Bombay High Court—MN Chandurkar, Chittadosh Mookerje and PD Desai—were overlooked for elevation to the Supreme Court despite their merit.

“Those who practise before these Chief Justices and even others will vouch that they were no less than the judges who made it to the Supreme Court in the 1980s,” he said. “Does anybody question the pre-Collegium system? We only refer to the supersession of these three judges by a judge in 1974 just prior to the Kesavananda Bharati judgment and then the supersession of Justice HR Khanna by the next Supreme Court judge. But why does not anyone question why CJ Chandurkar, CJ Mookerje or CJ Desai couldn’t make it to the Supreme Court?”

Progress Towards Greater Transparency Acknowledging that the Collegium system has been criticised for its opacity, Justice Datta noted improvements under CJI Gavai’s leadership. “I would say from opacity the system is now translucent but Sir under you we expect there should be a transparent process and as you have repeatedly said that there cannot be a compromise on merit, that must be adhered to.”

Responding to these concerns, CJI Gavai cited the recent appointment of Justice Atul Chandurkar, the senior-most puisne judge of the Bombay High Court, as “a living example of transparency in the Collegium system.” He said, “We are following transparency, we are interacting with the candidates and we find that interactions work their way out. We have tried to maintain seniority and merit.”