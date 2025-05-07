Supreme Court judge Surya Kant commends Operation Sindoor, says ‘we should feel proud’ of Indian Army

Operation Sindoor: Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering dedication and exceptional bravery. Speaking on the nation’s security and the role of the military, Justice Suryakant emphasised that every citizen should take immense pride in the sacrifices and valour displayed by the armed forces in protecting the country.

Justice Suryakant’s remarks came in the wake of a successful operation conducted by the Indian military, which involved shutting down a strategic base engaged in activities hostile to India.

He described the Operation Sindoor as a testament to the courage and professionalism of the armed forces, underscoring their critical role in maintaining national security.

“The Indian Armed Forces stand as the bulwark of our nation’s sovereignty,” Justice Suryakant said. “Their commitment to duty and readiness to face danger head-on is something every citizen must recognise and honour.” He further added that the recent operation demonstrated not only military precision but also the deep resolve of the forces to safeguard the country’s interests.

Former Chief Justice NV Ramana also expressed concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. He also assured support to the PM Narendra Modi government ‘to protect the citizen of the country’.

"We are all concerned about the current developments in the subcontinent. It is utterly worrisome. We all will support the government to protect the citizens of the country. This is a brave decision, we have to wholeheartedly support the Indians. We have to stand by the government in this critical moment." NV Ramana said.

15 civilians killed in artillery firing by Pakistan Army in Poonch Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army has targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.