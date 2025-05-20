Jumping jobs? A Supreme Court judgement just made it tough, especially for freshers
SummaryAn SC order upholding validity of service bond may make India Inc service bonds to reign in on employees. But lawyers caution that bonds cannot be a penalty and arbitrarily imposed or hinder employment chances.
In a development that has the potential to lower attrition rates across industries, a Supreme Court judgement late last week allowed employers to enforce a service bond. The court order clarified that companies can mandate a minimum tenure and recover training costs from employees who leave prematurely without worrying that it will violate the country’s contract law.