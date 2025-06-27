Supreme Court limits nationwide injunctions, fate of Trump birthright citizenship order in gray area

Major boost for Donald Trump?



An AP report on this reads,"A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions, but the decision left unclear the fate of President Donald Trump’s restrictions on birthright citizenship. The court is issuing decisions on the final six cases left on its docket for the summer, including those that are emergency appeals relating to Trump’s agenda."



“Cases on the court’s emergency docket are handled swiftly, and decisions often come without explanations of the justices’ reasoning. Decisions released today will be related to appeals on birthright citizenship, an online age verification law in Texas, the Education Department’s firing of nearly 1,400 workers and DOGE-related government job cuts,” the AP report continues.



This outcome turned out to be a major victory for the Trump administration, as Trump has complained about individual judges throwing up obstacles towards his agenda ever since he became the US President for the second term.