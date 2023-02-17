The Chief Justice of India-led bench of the Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Central government's suggestion on the panel of experts to strengthen regulatory measures for the stock market in view of the Adani Group-Hindenburg row, saying it wants to ensure transparency. Refusing to accept the Centre’s sealed cover, the Supreme Court bench said that it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestions in a sealed cover.

“We want to ensure transparency in the interests of investors," the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asserted.

The Supreme Court has also clarified that the sitting judges can hear matters. “They will not be part of the committee," the court said.

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on setting up a panel of domain experts for strengthening regulatory measures for stock exchanges.

On 10 February, the Supreme Court had said the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against market volatility in the backdrop of the Adani Group stock rout and asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel of domain experts headed by a former judge to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanism.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The business conglomerate has dismissed the charges as “lies", saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.