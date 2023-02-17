Adani row: Supreme Court refuses to accept Centre’s suggestion in sealed cover, says ‘want transparency’
- On Adani row, the Supreme Court refused to accept Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover, saying it wants transparency
The Chief Justice of India-led bench of the Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept in a sealed cover the Central government's suggestion on the panel of experts to strengthen regulatory measures for the stock market in view of the Adani Group-Hindenburg row, saying it wants to ensure transparency. Refusing to accept the Centre’s sealed cover, the Supreme Court bench said that it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestions in a sealed cover.
