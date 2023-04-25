Supreme Court orders swift action from Governors to clear passed bills: ‘As soon as possible’1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:43 PM IST
- In an order to the Governors, the Supreme Court said, ‘The word ’as soon as possible' has a significant Constitutional intent and must be borne in mind by constitutional functionaries'
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the Governors must clear pass the bills passed by the legislature as soon as possible. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha urged the Governors of the Indian states to keep in mind the mandate under Article 200 of the Constitution to clear the bills “as soon as possible".
