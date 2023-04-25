The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the Governors must clear pass the bills passed by the legislature as soon as possible. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha urged the Governors of the Indian states to keep in mind the mandate under Article 200 of the Constitution to clear the bills “as soon as possible".

The Supreme Court said, “The word "as soon as possible" [in Article 200(1)] has a significant Constitutional intent and must be borne in mind by constitutional functionaries."

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by Telangana seeking directions to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her assent to 10 key bills passed by the state legislature that had allegedly been were pending before her. The observation was made during the hearing of the plea.

The plea was disposed of after Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed the court that no bill was pending with the Governor for assent. Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that some bills were returned for additional comments from the government.

The plea filed by the Telangana government read that: “In a parliamentary democracy, the Governor has no discretion to defer or delay necessary assent. Any refusal on part of the Governor including any delay will defeat the parliamentary democracy and the will of the people."

The petition added that a Governor’s failure to comply with the Constitutional mandate must be deemed as "highly irregular, illegal, and against the Constitutional mandate".

The advocate appearing for the Telangana government alleged that it was only happening in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.