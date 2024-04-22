Hello User
Business News/ News / Supreme Court permits termination of 30-week pregnancy for minor rape victim

Supreme Court permits termination of 30-week pregnancy for minor rape victim

Livemint

  • The Supreme Court has permitted a 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on 22 April has permited 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the dean of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (LTMGH) at Sion in Mumbai to set up a team of doctors immediately for terminating the pregnancy.

(More details awaited)

