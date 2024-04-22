The Supreme Court on 22 April has permited 14-year-old alleged rape survivor to undergo medical termination of her almost 30-week pregnancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the dean of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital (LTMGH) at Sion in Mumbai to set up a team of doctors immediately for terminating the pregnancy.

(More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!