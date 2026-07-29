SC strikes down retrospective green clearances, allows limited exception

In a significant ruling for the real estate and infrastructure sectors, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday struck down the Centre’s 2021 policy that allowed projects to obtain environmental clearance retrospectively, after construction had already started without prior approval.
However, the apex court upheld the government's one-time 2017 scheme allowing the regularisation of certain such projects, emphasising that it was an exceptional measure and cannot be treated as a permanent policy.
The 2017 amnesty scheme effectively saved 53 central and state government infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹19,500 crore that were awaiting post-facto environmental clearance. These included the AIIMS Medical College and Hospital in Odisha, the Vijayanagar Greenfield Airport in Karnataka and common effluent treatment plants.
Legal guardrails
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi held that while the Centre has the power under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to grant post-facto environmental clearance in exceptional cases, it cannot create a permanent system that allows projects that violate the law to obtain approval later through executive orders.