Supreme Court pulls up states, UTs for not filing affidavits in stray dogs case; hearing on November 3

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, except West Bengal and Telangana, to appear before it on 3 November to explain their failure to file compliance affidavits in the ongoing case concerning the management of stray dogs.

A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria observed that only the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with the states of West Bengal and Telangana, had complied with the Court’s earlier directive issued on 22 August.

Expressing displeasure at the lack of response from other states and Union Territories, the bench remarked that its August 22 order had been explicit and comprehensive, leaving no room for ambiguity.

The matter stems from a suo motu case initiated by the Supreme Court to address the issue of stray dogs and their management across India.

Expressing dissatisfaction at the development, Justice Vikram Nath said that the Court had issued notices to all States/UTs and the order was also widely reported.

"Continuous incidents are happening and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports," Justice Nath said.

The judge also specifically asked Additional Solicitor General Archana Pathak Dave as to why the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi had not filed a compliance affidavit.

"Why NCT has not filed affidavit? Chief Secretary to come up with explanation...otherwise cost may be imposed and coercive steps will be taken...notices were issued to all states/UTs...your officers don't read newspapers or social media? Everyone has reported this...Once they are aware, they should come forward! All Chief Secretaries to remain present on November 3, else we will hold the Court in auditorium," LiveLaw quoted Justice Nath.

Scope of the case expanded beyond Delhi-NCR In its August 22 order, the apex court broadened the ambit of the stray dogs case beyond the Delhi–National Capital Region (NCR), directing that all states and Union Territories be made parties to ensure uniform implementation of animal welfare and public safety measures.

The Supreme Court also revisited its earlier directions that had barred the release of vaccinated stray dogs from municipal pounds in the Delhi-NCR area. Terming the previous directive “too harsh,” the bench modified it to allow the release of sterilised and de-wormed canines back into their respective localities.

The case will now be heard on 3 November, when the chief secretaries are expected to explain the reasons for non-compliance and outline steps taken to implement the Court’s directives.

How the stray dogs case reached the Supreme Court’s special bench The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the stray dog menace on 28 July, following a Times of India report titled “In a city hounded by strays, kids pay price.” Initially, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed the Delhi government and neighbouring authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters and bar their release, warning that obstruction of such actions would invite legal consequences.

However, after concerns were raised that these directives conflicted with previous orders, the matter was transferred to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. On 22 August, the new bench stayed the earlier directions, calling them “too harsh”, and clarified that sterilised, dewormed and vaccinated dogs must be released back into their original localities.