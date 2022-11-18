“Have better things to do," is how the Supreme Court reacted to a batch of petitions seeking steps to enforce the two-child norm to control the population in India. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the petitions seeking directions to control the population, saying it is for the Central government to look at the issue of population control. The Supreme Court also said that it was not an issue where the court should interfere.

