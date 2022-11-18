“Have better things to do," is how the Supreme Court reacted to a batch of petitions seeking steps to enforce the two-child norm to control the population in India. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the petitions seeking directions to control the population, saying it is for the Central government to look at the issue of population control. The Supreme Court also said that it was not an issue where the court should interfere.
“Have better things to do," is how the Supreme Court reacted to a batch of petitions seeking steps to enforce the two-child norm to control the population in India. The Supreme Court refused to entertain the petitions seeking directions to control the population, saying it is for the Central government to look at the issue of population control. The Supreme Court also said that it was not an issue where the court should interfere.
"Population is not something that one fine day it stops," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed orally.
"Population is not something that one fine day it stops," a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka observed orally.
One of the petitioners, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said a report from the Law Commission on the issue is very important. Upadhyay had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court dismissing a plea seeking certain steps, including a two-child norm, to control the rising population.
One of the petitioners, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said a report from the Law Commission on the issue is very important. Upadhyay had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Delhi High Court dismissing a plea seeking certain steps, including a two-child norm, to control the rising population.
He withdrew the petition after the Supreme Court said it was not inclined to entertain the plea. As the Supreme Court refused to entertain the pleas, the petitioners were forced to withdraw them.
He withdrew the petition after the Supreme Court said it was not inclined to entertain the plea. As the Supreme Court refused to entertain the pleas, the petitioners were forced to withdraw them.
"How do we go into enacting a legislation?" the bench asked at the outset.
"How do we go into enacting a legislation?" the bench asked at the outset.
When the advocate argued that his petition was intended to press for a direction to the Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on the issue, the bench asked how can the commission prepare a report on the population explosion. The petitioner also pointed out that India has around 2 per cent land and four per cent water, but 20 per cent population of the world.
When the advocate argued that his petition was intended to press for a direction to the Law Commission to prepare a comprehensive report on the issue, the bench asked how can the commission prepare a report on the population explosion. The petitioner also pointed out that India has around 2 per cent land and four per cent water, but 20 per cent population of the world.
The Supreme Court bench also noticed that the issue is to be considered by the Centre since several social and family issues are involved.
The Supreme Court bench also noticed that the issue is to be considered by the Centre since several social and family issues are involved.
The Supreme Court bench said, "This is for the government to do," adding, “"Is this an issue on which we should interfere? We have better things to do."
The Supreme Court bench said, "This is for the government to do," adding, “"Is this an issue on which we should interfere? We have better things to do."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.