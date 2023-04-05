SC refuses to entertain plea of Oppn alleging misuse of central agencies: '…will be dangerous'1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:35 PM IST
- The Supreme Court bench said 'laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of a case will be dangerous'
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by 14 political parties, which alleged arbitrary use of central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders and seeking guidelines. The Supreme Court rejected the plea, asking the Opposition parties to "come back" when they have individual or group of criminal cases.
