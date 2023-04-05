The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by 14 political parties, which alleged arbitrary use of central probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Opposition leaders and seeking guidelines. The Supreme Court rejected the plea, asking the Opposition parties to "come back" when they have individual or group of criminal cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that “laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of a case will be dangerous". It added, “Come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases."

Sensing the disinclination on the part of the top court in entertaining the plea, senior advocate AM Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition.

“Learned counsel seeks permission to withdraw the plea at this stage. The petition is accordingly dismissed as withdrawn," the bench ordered.

The petition claimed that there has allegedly been a significant increase in the use of coercive criminal methods against opposition politicians and other individuals who are lawfully expressing their right to dissent.

The political parties that signed the petition include Congress, DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and the J-K National Conference.