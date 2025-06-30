Supreme Court rejects Lalit Modi’s plea asking BCCI to pay ₹10.65 crore FEMA penalty

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed former cricket administrator Lalit Modi’s plea seeking an order directing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay a penalty of ₹10.65 crore imposed on him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan ruled that Lalit Modi could pursue civil remedies available under the law but refused to compel the BCCI to bear the penalty amount.

High Court’s Earlier Verdict to Lalit Modi This Supreme Court decision follows a December 19, 2023, ruling by the Bombay High Court which had termed Lalit Modi’s petition “frivolous and wholly misconceived,” while imposing a cost of ₹1 lakh on him.

The Bombay High Court had observed that the penalty was personally imposed on Lalit Modi by the adjudicating authority under FEMA, and there was no legal basis to direct the BCCI to pay the fine.

Lalit Modi’s Plea and BCCI’s Position Lalit Modi had contended that during his tenure as the BCCI’s vice-president and chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council—a subcommittee of the BCCI—the board was obliged under its bylaws to indemnify him for actions taken in his official capacity.

However, the Bombay High Court referred to a 2005 Supreme Court judgment clarifying that the BCCI does not qualify as a ‘state’ under Article 12 of the Constitution. Consequently, the Bombay HC held that no writ could be issued against the BCCI in matters unrelated to the discharge of public functions.

“In matters of alleged indemnification of the petitioner in the context of penalties imposed by the ED, there is no question of discharge of any public function, and therefore, for this purpose, no writ could be issued to the BCCI,” the High Court had stated.

Supreme Court’s Final Ruling to Lalit Modi Despite clear directions from the Supreme Court, Lalit Modi had filed the petition in 2018, which the High Court dismissed. The Supreme Court on Monday, 30 June, upheld this dismissal, reiterating that Lalit Modi’s plea was without merit.

