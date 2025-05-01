Supreme Court rejects plea for judicial probe into Pahalgam attack: ‘This is the time to fight…’

Supreme Court on May 1 rejected plea on Pahalgam attack. Don’t demoralise our forces by filing such petitions, the apex court said. The plea sought formation of a judicial commission to investigate the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed. The deadly gunfire which shocked the nation took place at a popular tourist hotspot located in Jammu and Kashmir's in Baisaran meadow.

The top court asked the complainant Fatesh Kumar Sahu to withdraw the petition and said, “This is the time when the entire country has joined hands to fight terrorism." Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the hearing.

Reprimanding the petitioners, Justices Surya Kant said, “You want to argue? Be responsible before filing such PILs. You have some duty towards country also. Is this the way you want to demoralize forces? Since when we acquired expertise of investigation?”