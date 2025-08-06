Supreme Court rejects woman's ₹12 crore, BMW alimony demand: ‘LinkedIn profile not reliable…’

The Supreme Court on Monday stated that a LinkedIn profile cannot be used as proof of income to grant alimony, while ending an eight-year marriage dispute. The court granted her a flat in Mumbai as alimony but declined her requests for ₹12 crore, a BMW, and additional compensation.

The top court said that the wife's claims were disproportionate and unsupported, considering an earlier settlement that both parties had agreed upon. The case gained significant attention after the wife demanded ₹12 crore and a flat in Mumbai from her estranged husband, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The wife relied on the husband's LinkedIn profile to claim he was still earning a lucrative salary, but the Court rejected that as credible evidence.

What did the court say? While rejecting the woman's additional alimony claim, the court clarified, “We refuse to place any reliance on the ‘LinkedIn’ profile.”

The court mentioned that the husband's income had dropped significantly.

The report stated that his income decreased from over ₹2.5 crore annually at Citi Bank to below ₹18 lakh in recent years, and the Court acknowledged he was no longer employed there.

“We find absolutely no reason to disbelieve the appellant’s contention that he is no more in employment with Citi Bank,” the report quoted the Court.

It highlighted that in 2022, the wife signed a comprehensive mutual settlement agreement, accepting a Mumbai flat and two parking spots. At that time, she did not claim ₹12 crore or request additional maintenance.

“As far as permanent alimony is concerned, the respondent had no such claim when entering into a settlement,” the Court added.

Additionally, the Court acknowledged the wife's educational qualifications and employment history, concluding that she did not require ongoing financial support.

“The respondent-wife is also a graduate Engineer with a Post-Graduate qualification in Management and was admittedly working, even at the time of the estrangement,” it stated.

What will the husband provide? The husband had agreed to give her a flat in Kalpataru Habitat in Mumbai, with two parking spaces. The Court described this as a reasonable arrangement.

“The gift of the said property by the appellant to the respondent would reasonably take care of the respondent-wife even after divorce,” the Court said.