Supreme Court ruling on stray dogs: Netizens hail order, call it a win for ‘unity of dog lovers’

The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 directive that had barred the release of stray dogs from shelters in Delhi and neighbouring areas. The Court has now said that the dogs picked up must be sterilised, vaccinated, and then released back in the same area. The decision has drawn praise from several people on social media, who said it was made “possible because of the unity of dog lovers.”

A three-judge bench led by Justice Vikran Nath also clarified that the order does not apply to dogs infected with rabies or those showing “aggressive” behaviour.

At the same time, some users criticised the decision, calling it “pathetic” and arguing that sterilisation will not solve the problem of rabies.

What did the Supreme Court say about stray dogs? The Court directed that stray dogs picked up must be sterilised, vaccinated, and then released back in the same area. The ruling, however, excludes rabid and aggressive dogs.

The Court prohibited feeding stray dogs in public places. Feeding must take place only at designated areas to be identified by municipal authorities, keeping in mind local demographics.

How did people react online? Supporters of the ruling said:

“Cheers to all the amazing dog lovers in Delhi NCR – more power to you. Keep spreading love and compassion.”

“A commendable decision by the Supreme Court 👏 This is not just justice, but humanity too. It’s the love for dogs and the unity of dog lovers that made this possible.”

“A big win for dog lovers. A big loss for humanity.”

Critics of the ruling said: “What a pathetic judgement by the Supreme Court in the stray dogs case. Sterilisation won’t solve the rabies problem. Judges and senior counsels arguing for activist dog lovers do not face the problem. It’s the common man, children, women, and the elderly who suffer. Hope they too suffer one day.”