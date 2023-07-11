Supreme Court says Centre's third extension of ED Director SK Mishra ‘illegal’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Supreme Court has quashed the Centre's order granting 3rd tenure extension to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying it was ‘illegal’
The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Centre's order of granting a third extension to Enforcement Director (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying the extension was "illegal". The apex court has also ordered Sanjay Kumar Mishra to demit the ED office till July 31.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×