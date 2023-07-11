comScore
Business News/ News / Supreme Court says Centre's third extension of ED Director SK Mishra ‘illegal’
The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Centre's order of granting a third extension to Enforcement Director (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, saying the extension was "illegal". The apex court has also ordered Sanjay Kumar Mishra to demit the ED office till July 31.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, SK Mishra's tenure will be till July 31.

“In view of FATF peer review and to enable a smooth transition, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure will be till July 31, 2023," the Supreme Court said in its order.

Otherwise, SK Mishra, the 1984-batch IRS officer, was to remain in office till November 18, 2023, according to the notification issued by the government.

The Supreme Court, however, also affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible 3 years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

On May 8, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a set of petitions that challenged the third extension of service granted to the chief of the Enforcement Directorate. The Centre defended the extension, citing the ongoing peer review conducted by the FATF as grounds for its decision.

In December last year, The Supreme Court had sought the Central government's response to a plea challenging the third extension granted to SK Mishra as the ED director.

It had issued notices to the Union of India, the Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Jaya Thakur which accused the Central government of destroying the basic structure of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 03:36 PM IST
